Fronts this Week: Saginaw Comes to Down as the Fronts Have Another Two Game Weekend

Published on January 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Friday, January 23rd - vs Saginaw Spirit - Presented by: Kimco Steel

Your Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice this Friday night as they welcome the Saginaw Spirit to town for the only time this season. The black and gold beat Saginaw on the Spirit's home turf back on January 8th in a commanding 6-1 victory, including Tomas Pobezal scoring a beautiful 'Michigan' goal that made highlight reels around the globe.

The Frontenacs split their two games this past weekend, winning 6-3 over the Brampton Steelheads on Friday night before dropping a Saturday afternoon matchup in Brantford against the Bulldogs.

NEW CONCESSION STAND ITEM OF THE WEEK - Frontenacs fans can purchase the Shane Wright Hat Trick this Friday night! This new addition to concession stands is next up in a new rotation of Fronts alumni food items. The Shane Wright Hat Trick will be available at all grill concession stands (Barracks, East End and Club Lounge).

Visiting Players to Watch:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Egor Barabanov (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Levi Harper (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Nikita Klepov (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Stepan Shurygin (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Dimian Zhilkin (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Ryan Hanrahan (2028 NHL Draft Prospect)

The Rest of the Week:

at Oshawa Generals - 6:05pm puck drop - Sunday, January 25th, 2026







