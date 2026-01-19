Barrie Colts March Break Hockey Camps Return to Sadlon Arena

Published on January 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the return of the March Break Hockey Camps at Sadlon Arena - offering young hockey players an elite development experience this March Break. Camp sessions will take place on March 16th, 17th, and 20th, with the March 20th session already sold out due to high demand

The Colts March Break Camps are designed to help aspiring players elevate their game through structured, high-energy on-ice and off-ice programming. Participants will refine core skills including skating, shooting, passing and game awareness, while also benefiting from strength and conditioning work, team-building activities and opportunities to learn directly from Barrie Colts coaches and staff.

Camp Details:

- Dates: March 16th, March 17th, March 20th (March 20th session sold out)

- Location: Sadlon Arena, Barrie, Ontario

- Ages: Players aged 7-13 with a foundational understanding of the game

Spaces remain available for the March 16th and 17th sessions, and are expected to fill quickly. Families are encouraged to register early to secure participation.

