Spirit's Nikita Klepov Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week

Published on January 19, 2026

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov is both the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week as well as the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording six points (2-4--6) in just two games.

Klepov entered the week fresh off a standout performance in Peterborough on Wednesday, where he earned Player of the Game honours for Team West, claiming the Connor McDavid 97 Award at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

He returned to the Spirit lineup on Friday in Kitchener, recording a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers. Klepov saved his best for last on Saturday night, factoring in on four of Saginaw's six goals with a marker and three helpers as the Spirit defeated the Erie Otters 6-1 on the road.

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, FL, Klepov leads the Spirit in scoring with 56 points (25-31--56) over 42 games this season. His 25 goals are the most amongst OHL rookies and his 56 points are second. The 6-foot, 180lb. left-winger was Saginaw's first round (35th overall) pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. He was recently listed as the 16th ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Klepov is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA).

Klepov has now won OHL Rookie of the Week honours three different times.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)







