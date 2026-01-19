OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for January 12-18, 2026

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Spirit's Nikita Klepov Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov is both the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week as well as the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording six points (2-4--6) in just two games.

Klepov entered the week fresh off a standout performance in Peterborough on Wednesday, where he earned Player of the Game honours for Team West, claiming the Connor McDavid 97 Award at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

He returned to the Spirit lineup on Friday in Kitchener, recording a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers. Klepov saved his best for last on Saturday night, factoring in on four of Saginaw's six goals with a marker and three helpers as the Spirit defeated the Erie Otters 6-1 on the road.

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, FL, Klepov leads the Spirit in scoring with 56 points (25-31--56) over 42 games this season. His 25 goals are the most amongst OHL rookies and his 56 points are second. The 6-foot, 180lb. left-winger was Saginaw's first round (35th overall) pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. He was recently listed as the 16th ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Klepov is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA).

Klepov has now won OHL Rookie of the Week honours three different times.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Generals' Matthew Humphries Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

NHL Draft eligible netminder Matthew Humphries of the Oshawa Generals is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, playing to a 1-1 record with a 2.20 goals-against average, .937 save percentage and 89 saves.

Humphries played in three games last week, headlined by his first career OHL victory in his 23rd career appearance on Sunday as he turned aside 30 shots in a 4-1 triumph over the Brampton Steelheads. His body of work also included stopping 18-of-19 in a relief appearance in Friday's 5-2 loss to the North Bay Battalion. He also turned aside 41 shots on Saturday night in Barrie as the Generals lost 4-2 to the Colts.

A 17-year-old from Newmarket, ON, Humphries has appeared in nine games with Oshawa since being acquired from the Niagara IceDogs on Nov. 10th, going 1-6-1-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 196lb. netminder was originally Niagara's third round (44th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He has also seen time with the OJHL's Aurora Tigers this season, going 7-10-2 with a 3.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage over 19 contests.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Bulldogs Prospect David Buchman Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Brantford Bulldogs prospect David Buchman of the Brantford Titans is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording three goals and three assists for six points in two games.

Buchman helped the Titans to a lopsided win on Friday night, collecting a season-high four points (2-2--4) in a 10-4 victory over the Caledon Bombers. He was back on the scoresheet Sunday, registering a goal and an assist as the Titans came up short, falling 5-3 to the Pelham Panthers.

A 16-year-old defenceman from Stittsville, ON, Buchman was Brantford's first round (20th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The 5-foot-11, 182lb. blueliner represented Team Scheifele in the GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk last week in Peterborough. He's appeared in 15 OHL games with Brantford this season, recording two assists. Buchman won an HEO U16 AAA championship last season as a member of the Ottawa Valley Titans.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)







