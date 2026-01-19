Colts Sweep Weekend with Back-To-Back Wins at Home and on the Road

Published on January 19, 2026

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts put together a productive weekend, earning back-to-back wins to continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings. Barrie opened the weekend with a 4-2 victory over the Oshawa Generals at Sadlon Arena on Saturday before closing it out with a convincing 5-1 road win against the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday.

Saturday - Colts 4, Generals 2 (Sadlon Arena)

The Colts set the tone early on home ice and maintained control throughout the night. Barrie played with structure in all three zones, limiting Oshawa's time and space while capitalizing on its scoring chances. Strong special teams play helped the Colts manage momentum, and a balanced offensive effort allowed Barrie to build and protect the lead.

Defensively, the Colts stayed composed down the stretch, keeping Oshawa to the outside and closing out the game to secure the 4-2 win in front of the home crowd.

Sunday - Colts 5, Attack 1 (Owen Sound)

Barrie carried its momentum into Sunday's road matchup with one of its most complete performances of the season. The Colts controlled the pace from the opening faceoff and never trailed.

Parker von Richter led the way offensively with two goals and an assist, while Carter Lowe added two goals of his own. William Schneid chipped in with a goal and an assist as Barrie's offence came from throughout the lineup.

The Colts' defensive group and goaltending limited Owen Sound's opportunities, holding the Attack to a single goal. Barrie continued to push offensively and added an empty-net goal late in the third to close out the 5-1 victory.

With six points on the weekend, the Colts showed consistency at both home and on the road, combining depth scoring, disciplined play, and strong defensive execution.







