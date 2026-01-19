Petes Alumni Celebrity Hockey Classic in Support of Easter Seals Coming to the PMC

Published on January 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - Easter Seals Ontario and the Peterborough Petes have teamed up to introduce the Peterborough Petes Alumni Celebrity Hockey Classic, a two day event taking place on March 11 and 12 at The Venue and the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The Peterborough Petes Alumni Celebrity Hockey Classic offers hockey fans the chance to play with former NHL greats in a two-game tournament, as well as the opportunity to meet and greet the players during an exclusive VIP Draft Party on March 11. The VIP Draft Party will take place at The Venue and give registered teams a chance to select an NHL alumnus to join their team. Confirmed so far for the Classic are Doug Gilmour, Gary Roberts, and Brad May. A full list of alumni participating in the event will be released in the coming weeks.

On March 12, the on-ice portion of the classic will begin, with each team guaranteed two games. Teams who register for the tournament will be provided with jerseys and socks. All games will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre before the Petes host the rival Oshawa Generals later that night. Full details for the event can be found.

To register for the tournament, each team is responsible for a $1,500 registration fee, as well as a fundraising minimum of $500 per player. Fundraising proceeds are in support of Easter Seals. Space for the tournament is limited, interested teams can contact Jenn at jbheemsingh@easterseals.org to register.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 22 when they host the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







