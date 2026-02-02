Everything You Need to Know About Pink in the Rink Presented by Paris Marine

Published on February 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes annual Pink in the Rink game returns to the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Saturday, February 7, when the Petes host the Sudbury Wolves. This year's game is presented by Paris Marine, in support of Survivors Abreast Peterborough Dragon Boat Team.

Over the past 16 years, the Petes Pink in the Rink Campaign has raised over $1 million in support of cancer research, benefiting a number of different organizations. Now entering the 17th consecutive year, the Campaign continues to be the OHL's biggest ongoing fundraiser.

This season, funds raised from the Pink in the Rink Campaign will support Survivors Abreast, a group of breast cancer survivors from the Peterborough area in various stages of treatment and recovery. Known for hosting Peterborough's Dragon Boat Festival, their mission is to improve fitness and develop paddling skills required for dragon boating, and to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer care in the Peterborough Community. As of 2025, the Dragon Boat Festival has raised over $4.9 million dollars towards cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

"We'd like to extend a huge thank you to Paris Marine and all of our supporting partners for their continued commitment to the Pink in the Rink campaign," said Petes Senior Director of Business Operations, Eric Ebenbauer. "Their ongoing support plays a vital role in allowing this event to grow each year. I'd also like to recognize Survivors Abreast and their incredible volunteers, whose dedication and hard work have helped make the 17th annual Pink in the Rink campaign such a meaningful and successful initiative for our community."

"Survivors Abreast Dragon Boat Team is honoured that the Pete's chose to support our organization through Pink in the Rink this year," said Janice James, Survivors Abreast President. "Recovery after a cancer diagnosis doesn't just end with surgeries and treatments. Survivorship is a journey of its own and Survivors Abreast plays a huge role in this. We look forward to seeing everyone on game night and connecting with anyone who would like more info."

Fundraising opportunities on game night will include the following:

A live game worn jersey auction on the ice after the game

An in-person silent auction throughout the game

A pass the bucket run by volunteers from Survivors Abreast

Pizza Hut Chuck-A-Pep

Pink in the Rink branded merch sales (replica jerseys, shirts, sweaters) at the Petes Store

A special Pink in the Rink themed rink board featuring names of those who have battled cancer (in production)

Ticket sales through Survivors Abreast

This year's jerseys were designed by Kyle McDonald of Pioneer Inc. and will be unveiled in the coming days. Fans who wish to purchase a replica jersey before the game can do so.

Fans are also invited to submit their loved ones' names and pictures to be featured on the video board during the Pink in the Rink game. Fans can submit their loved one's information through email or emailing Jordan at jdowner@gopetesgo.com. The deadline to submit photos is tonight (February 2) at 11:59 p.m.

Very limited tickets for Saturday's Pink in the Rink game are still available through Survivors Abreast. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 5, when they host the Owen Sound Attack for Country Night presented by KX 105. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







