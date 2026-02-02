Spitfires Have Little Trouble with Sarnia

The Windsor Spitfires capped off the weekend at the WFCU Centre on Sunday afternoon, skating to a convincing 4-1 victory over the Sarnia Sting on Sunday night.

Windsor set the tone early and never looked back, controlling play for long stretches and limiting Sarnia to just 10 shots on goal over 60 minutes. The Spitfires struck first at 4:18 of the opening period, when Beksultan Makysh finished a passing sequence from Andrew Robinson and Carson Woodall to give the home side a 1-0 lead after one.

The second period proved decisive. With Sarnia shorthanded, Liam Greentree capitalized on the power play at 12:06, burying a feed from Ethan Belchetz and Nathan Villeneuve to double Windsor's advantage. Just under five minutes later, Alex Pharand added another, converting a setup from Cole Davis and Conor Walton to make it 3-0 heading into the third.

Sarnia found the scoreboard briefly at 4:32 of the final frame, breaking the shutout, but Windsor answered almost immediately. Villeneuve restored the three-goal cushion at 3:02, finishing a play started by Belchetz and Caden Harvey, sealing the outcome and sending the crowd of 4,351 home happy.

Between the pipes, Michael Newlove was sharp and steady, stopping 9 of 10 shots to earn the win. At the other end, Sarnia goaltender Patrick Quinlan faced sustained pressure, turning aside 24 shots in a losing effort.

Windsor finished 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Sting went 0-for-3, as the Spitfires' special teams and defensive structure made the difference.

Makysh, Villeneuve, and Belchetz were named the game's three stars, as Windsor continued to build momentum heading into the next stretch of the season. This week the Spits will hit the road for their norther swing vs. North Bay, Sudbury, and Sault Ste. Marie.







