Kitchener Rangers Host 29th Annual Don Cameron Potato Night in Support of House of Friendship

KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club will proudly host the 29th Annual Don Cameron Potato Night on Tuesday, February 10, when the Rangers take on the London Knights at The Aud.

Don Cameron Potato Night is a long-standing community tradition that invites fans to support local families in need by donating potatoes or cash upon entry to the game, with all proceeds benefiting the House of Friendship. While both forms of support are welcome, monetary donations are preferred, as they allow the organization to purchase additional potatoes as needed throughout the year.

Each year, the House of Friendship uses more than 300,000 pounds of potatoes across its emergency food hampers and food assistance programs. When potato supplies run low, cash donations are essential to ensure continued access to this staple food for individuals and families across Waterloo Region.

The initiative was founded by the late Don Cameron, the former play-by-play radio voice of the team who had been a part of over 4,000 broadcasts, covering the team for 50 seasons. Cameron, a proud native of Prince Edward Island, introduced the idea of fans bringing potatoes to the game as a meaningful and practical way to provide meals and support to the community, a tradition that continues nearly three decades later.

"The Don Cameron Potato Night is a powerful reminder of the impact our fans can have when they come together," said COO and Governor Joe Birch. "This event has become a cornerstone of our community outreach, and we're grateful for the continued generosity shown to the House of Friendship year after year."

Fans attending Tuesday's game are encouraged to bring cash donations, which provide flexibility and ensure the House of Friendship can meet ongoing needs long after the final buzzer sounds.







