Spirit Prospect Sammy DiBlasi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week
Published on February 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
TORONTO - Saginaw Spirit prospect Sammy DiBlasi of the Chatham Maroons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.
DiBlasi turned away 13 shots on Friday in Sarnia as the Maroons skated to a lopsided win over the Legionnaires. He came out with a strong performance back at home on Saturday, turning aside 34-of-35 shots in a 6-1 win over the Strathroy Rockets.
A freshly-turned 19-year-old from Saginaw, DiBlasi is 14-4-1-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .912 save percentage over 25 games in his second season with Chatham. Saginaw's ninth round (176th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, DiBlasi appeared in two games with the Spirit in 2024-25. He owns a career mark of 26-6-4-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .916 save percentage over 42 career GOHL contests with Chatham.
2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week
Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)
Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)
Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)
Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)
Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)
Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)
Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)
Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)
Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)
Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)
Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)
Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)
Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)
Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)
Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)
Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)
Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)
