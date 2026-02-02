Spirit Prospect Sammy DiBlasi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

TORONTO - Saginaw Spirit prospect Sammy DiBlasi of the Chatham Maroons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.

DiBlasi turned away 13 shots on Friday in Sarnia as the Maroons skated to a lopsided win over the Legionnaires. He came out with a strong performance back at home on Saturday, turning aside 34-of-35 shots in a 6-1 win over the Strathroy Rockets.

A freshly-turned 19-year-old from Saginaw, DiBlasi is 14-4-1-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .912 save percentage over 25 games in his second season with Chatham. Saginaw's ninth round (176th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, DiBlasi appeared in two games with the Spirit in 2024-25. He owns a career mark of 26-6-4-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .916 save percentage over 42 career GOHL contests with Chatham.

