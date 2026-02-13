Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Sarnia Sting

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sarnia, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (19-26-3-4) visit the Sarnia Sting (16-31-5-1) on February 13th, 2026, at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit visited the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday night for their seventh meeting of the season. Despite facing a 4-3 deficit in the third, the Spirit would rally back for their 19th win of the season with Dima Zhilkin picking up two assists on the game-tying and game-winning goals. Nikita Klepov had a four-point game (1G-3A), and Egor Barabanov scored twice in the 5-4 road win.

Sarnia fell 6-4 in Windsor on Thursday night, snapping a two-game winning streak. Ben Pickell and Beckham Edwards opened a 2-0 lead for the Sting, but a four-goal explosion from the Spitfires proved too much to overcome. Kale Osimpenko (18SV/24SH) and Patrick Quinlan (4SV/4SH) split goaltending duties.

This Season:

The Spirit and the Sting are meeting for the third time this season, with both teams picking up home wins against one another so far. Carson Harmer and Brody Pepoy both picked up a goal and an assist in the 5-1 win on December 30th in Saginaw, and Brenner Lammens did the same in the 4-2 win for the Sting on January 30th. This will be game three of six this season, with the next meeting set for February 21st at the Dow Event Center.

Players to Watch:

Nikita Klepov made team history in his last game against the Flint Firebirds, passing Cole Perfetti (37A) for the most assists by a Spirit rookie. With a goal and three assists, Klepov led the Spirit in the comeback win against the Firebirds and has 70 points (30G-40A) in 51 games with the Spirit so far this season. Klepov has a goal and an assist in two games against the Sting this season.

Egor Barabanov sits second in scoring for the Saginaw Spirit this season, picking up 64 points (23G-41A) in 52 games. Barabanov has 14 points (5G-9A) in his last 10 games, including back-to-back three point nights in late January. In two games against the Sting this season, Barabanov has a goal and two assists for three points.

Goaltender Stepan Shurygin played his league-leading 45th game of the season on Wednesday in Flint, stopping 32 Firebirds shots. Shurygin made 27 saves against the Sting in Saginaw's December 30th victory, and 39 saves in their last trip to Progressive Auto Sales Arena on January 30th for a .943 SV% against the Sting.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Leading the scoring for the Sarnia Sting this season is rookie center Easton Walos, who has 38 points (19G-19A) in 53 games this season. Walos entered the new year with a seven-game point streak, including goals in six straight games, totaling nine points (6G-3A). With two assists against the Spirit, Walos is one of three members of the Sting who are point-per-game players against Saginaw this season.

Brenner Lammens and Cameron Aucoin both picked two points against the Spirit in the 4-2 win on January 30th, and two more in a 6-3 loss to the Firebirds on the 31st. Since his multi-point night against the Spirit, Cameron Aucoin has five assists in his last six games, giving him 23 points (6G-17A) in 52 games with the Sting this season. Meanwhile, Lammens had a career-best eight points in January, picking up four goals and four assists in 11 games. Lammens was drafted fourth overall by the Sting in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and has 13 points (7G-6A) in 44 games this season.







