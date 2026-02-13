Spitfires Explode for Six in Win over Sting at WFCU Centre

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires erupted for five unanswered goals over the final two periods Thursday night, defeating the Sarnia Sting 6-4 in front of 4,447 fans at the WFCU Centre.

After surrendering two short-handed goals in a 1:20 span early in the first period, Windsor regrouped and responded in dominant fashion.

Cole Davis cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the opening frame, finishing off a setup from Beksultan Makysh to swing momentum back toward the Spitfires.

The second period proved decisive. Jack Nesbitt tied the game on the power play at 6:55, converting with assists from Jakub Fibigr and Liam Greentree. Just 58 seconds later, John McLaughlin gave Windsor its first lead of the night. Ethan Belchetz extended the advantage at 9:24, and the Spitfires never looked back.

Belchetz continued his strong night in the third period, scoring again on the power play early in the frame to push the lead to 5-3. Ethan Garden added an even-strength marker midway through the third to provide insurance.

Belchetz (2G, 1A) earned first star honours, while Nesbitt (1G, 2A) and Davis (1G) were also recognized.

Windsor finished 2-for-5 on the power play and outscored Sarnia 5-2 over the final 40 minutes. Goaltender Michael Newlove turned aside 18 shots to secure the win.

The Spitfires now turn their focus to the weekend as they continue their push in the Western Conference standings.







