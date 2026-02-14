Headrick Scores Fourth of the Year as Otters Fall in Brantford

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Brantford, Ontario -- The Otters would continue their stretch of four games in six days Friday as they would travel to Brantford to take on the Bulldogs. Off the back of their largest margin of victory this season Wednesday, Erie would look to keep the momentum rolling against one of the top teams in the Ontario Hockey League in a building they have already won in this season.

The opening frame would begin with the Bulldogs moving the puck well and creating opportunities but were stuffed early-on by Otters' netminder Noah Erliden. Erie would find a chance of their own after Erliden made a huge early save and a turnover would break to Evan Headrick (4) who would strike to give Erie a 1-0 lead. As the period would roll on, the physicality would pick up. This would lead to a boarding penalty being taken by Erie. In retaliation, Bulldogs forward Charlie Paquette would drop the gloves and find himself with a five-minute major and a game misconduct. On the ensuing power play Erie would not be able to score. The Otters would hold onto their 1-0 lead through the first 20 minutes and carry this lead into the second period. The Bulldogs out-shot the Otters through one 8-6.

The middle frame would see the Bulldogs on the front foot right away and looking to get themselves back into the hockey game. It would take just 24 seconds for Brantford to find the back of the net and get the game back to even as Marek Vanacker (36) would strike, scoring his 100th career goal and picking up his 200th career point in his 200th OHL game tying the game at 1-1. The home side would continue to pile the pressure on. Finding themselves on the power play, Caleb Malhotra (GWG, PPG, 24) would give Brantford the lead and break the Bulldogs rookie scoring record in the process, making it 2-1 Bulldogs. Brantford would continue to play well and finding themselves in penalty trouble again, Erie would concede once more as Marek Vanacker (PPG, [2], 37) would score once more on the man-advantage to make it a 3-1 game. The home side would take that 3-1 lead with them into the third and would lead 24-13 in shots on goal.

The third period would commence with the Otters looking to climb back into the game down a couple. The opening moments of the period would see the Bulldogs creating chances and Erliden coming up with a few big saves. It would be the home side to find the game's next goal as Nikolas Rossetto (4) would add to the Bulldogs lead and make it a 4-1 game. Brantford would continue to keep the heat on, managing the game well and making life quite difficult for the Otters. They would be the ones to score the game's next goal as former Otter Gabriel Frasca (20) would score on a play that was initially called no-goal but was changed to a tally in review to make it a 5-1 game. Brantford would control the pace the rest of the way and skate to a 5-1 win.

Erie returns home for Torch the Stigma - Olympic Night (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health) Saturday as they welcome in the Flint Firebirds. The team will take the ice in specialty game jerseys for the second time this season to be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefitting Stairways Behavioral Health. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a free Otters Trading Pin Set (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







