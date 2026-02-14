The Road Ahead: February 13th - 16th

Published on February 13, 2026

The Brantford Bulldogs (35-8-6-2) are coming off a week which saw their impressive 12-game point streak come to an end at the hands of the Ottawa 67s last Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs rebounded the following day with a 5-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs, where Charlie Paquette led the way with a three-point effort.

The Bulldogs hope to build off this momentum this upcoming week, as they head back home for a pair of games on the weekend followed by another trip out east for a Family Day tilt.

Game 1: Friday, February 13th vs Erie Otters

The Bulldogs open up their week with a Friday night tilt against the Erie Otters (15-31-2-2). The Bulldogs lead the season series 2-1.

Storyline to watch:

Friday marks the fourth and final tilt this season between these two teams, which has seen every matchup so far being won by the road team.

The season series heads back to Brantford's own TD Civic Centre as the Bulldogs aim to take a victory on home ice.

Can the Bulldogs start a new point streak on Friday, or will the Otters pull off another road upset over Brantford?

Game 2: Saturday, February 14th vs Guelph Storm

The Bulldogs continue their week with another home tilt, this time taking on the Guelph Storm (21-24-2-2). Guelph leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

Jett Luchanko and Charlie Paquette host their former team for the first and only time this season on Saturday evening, and the Bulldogs will want redemption from their last meeting earlier this year.

In late December, the Storm took a wild 6-4 win over Brantford, taking the first leg of the season series. Former Bulldog Layne Gallacher led the way for Guelph, scoring a pair of goals against his former team.

Brantford aims to get revenge from that late December loss and to earn a date with victory in this Valentine's Day tilt.

Game 3: Monday, February 16th @ Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with a trip to Kingston to face the Frontenacs (24-23-2-2). Brantford leads the season series 3-2 over Kingston.

Storyline to watch:

It's a Family Day tilt, and the Bulldogs are looking to wrap up their season series with Kingston with a victory.

These two teams played a pair of games just this past week, with each squad taking a road victory.

The pesky Frontenacs have not been an easy out for the Bulldogs this season, and they hope to keep up their strong play against Brantford this Monday in front of a packed Family Day crowd.







