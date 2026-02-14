Generals Drop Eight on Petes in High-Scoring Win

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







*Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals snapped their three-game losing streak in convincing fashion, defeating the Peterborough Petes 8-4.

Brooks Rogowski remained out of the lineup, but Charlie Hilton drew back in up front as did Anthony Timmerman on the point. Peterborough dressed eleven forwards and seven defenders tonight and were notably without Braydon McCallum and Adam Levac.

Everything went right for the Generals from start to finish. It all started after Harrison Franssen turned and fired a shot into traffic from the slot and it got past a screened Masen Johnston. Playing in his 100th OHL game tonight, Aiden O'Donnell earned the primary assist.

Oshawa grabbed the lead just 1:38 in, but Peterborough netted the tying goal before the midway mark of the first after Calum Hartnell roofed Adam Novotný's cross-ice feed from just outside the near circle for his first OHL goal.

Just over two minutes later, the Gens responded to retake the lead after Lucas Moore grabbed the loose puck on a scramble in the crease and put away the backhander. After a failed Peterborough challenge for goalie interference, the Generals took advantage on the power play with Owen Griffin stashing it home from the side of the cage.

The goals kept coming for Oshawa in the first after Franssen was sprung on a partial breakaway and he netted it far-side on Johnston for his second of the game and 20th of the season. Four goals in the first, including three in 3:30, propelled the Gens to a terrific start.

Easton Rye took over the crease for Peterborough at the start of period two and it gave the Petes some momentum, but the Generals still added to their lead a little past the midway mark after Onni Kalto roofed Griffin's feed from behind the net on a bang-bang play.

Luke Posthumus made it six, putting it over Rye's glove after Moore sprung him on a clear-cut breakaway. Two more in the middle frame would give Oshawa an even firmer cushion entering the third.

Griffin tipped home Moore's point shot for his second of the contest to make it seven just 25 seconds into the final period. Leon Kolarik added Peterborough's second, but it would be answered soon after with Vadim Smirnov joining the fun, ripping it glove side for eight.

Former Erie Otters Garret Frazer and Brett Hammond added two more for Peterborough late, but the deficit would not be enough to overcome with time on the Generals' side. Oshawa was able to close it out and pick up their second win of the season against the Petes.

On the evening of Valentine's Day, there was no love lost between these two rivals with tensions rising between whistles most times, but Oshawa made this a one-sided affair from start to finish.

The Generals had 13 different skaters record at least a point tonight, including a four-point game from Lucas Moore, who was awarded the game's first star, and two-goal efforts from both Owen Griffin and Harrison Franssen.

The Generals will hope to keep it going when they close out their weekend back at the TCC against the Flint Firebirds on Family Day starting at 2:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Harrison Franssen (19) from Aiden O'Donnell and Lucas Moore at 1:38

PBO 1st Goal: Calum Hartnell (1) from Adam Novotný and Leon Kolarik at 8:42

OSH 2nd Goal: Lucas Moore (9) from Rowen Sang and Charlie Hilton at 11:00

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Owen Griffin (22) from Aiden O'Donnell and Anthony Timmerman at 12:25

OSH 4th Goal: Harrison Franssen (20 from Lucas Moore at 14:30

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 5th Goal: Onni Kalto (11) from Owen Griffin and Luke Posthumus at 11:53

OSH 6th Goal: Luke Posthumus (13) from Lucas Moore at 16:57

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 7th Goal: Owen Griffin (23) from Lucas Moore and Leo Laschon at 0:25

PBO 2nd Goal: Leon Kolarik (17) from Holden Carter and Brett Hammond at 2:04

OSH 8th Goal: Vadim Smirnov (9) from Brady Murnane at 5:27

PBO 3rd Goal: Garrett Frazer (3) Unassisted at 14:48

PBO 4th Goal: Brett Hammond (11) from Aiden Young and Holden Carter at 15:21

PBO Power Play: 0/3

OSH Power Play: 1/2

Masen Johnston (PBO): 9 saves on 13 shots

Easton Rye (PBO): 23 saves on 27 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 32 saves on 36 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.