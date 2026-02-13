IceDogs Dominate in 6-3 Win over Attack

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs took a commanding 6-3 win over the Owen Sound Attack in their second and final matchup of the season, seeing several players hit a multi-point game.

The IceDogs' win was highlighted by several stellar performances in the IceDogs Mental Health Awareness Game presented by CMHA Niagara.

Talk Today, part of Mental Health Awareness Month, addresses the mental health needs of athletes across Canada, including more than 2,500 OHL players and more than 550 coaches, billets, and staff who have received mental health and suicide prevention training. CMHA Niagara was present at the game and had a booth on the concourse.

The IceDogs got to work right away, dominating early and being rewarded with a goal less than five minutes in. Ethan Czata found Riley Patterson on a cross-ice pass for a Patterson one-timer to make it 1-0 IceDogs.

The goal gave Patterson his 30th goal of the season, which set a new career high for the Vancouver Canucks prospect. Czata's assist on the play extended his point streak to eight games.

The IceDogs had complete command of the game early, even while on the penalty kill. While short-handed, Hayden Reid pounced on a free puck, and while being taken down on the ensuing breakaway, he squeezed it past Owen Sound goalie Trenton Bennett.

Reid's 12th goal of the season extended his point streak to nine games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. By the 10-minute mark of the first period, the IceDogs had not allowed a shot on net, and near the end of the first, the IceDogs were given their first power play of the game.

On the man advantage, this time it was Patterson finding Czata with a cross-ice pass for a one-timer to make it 3-0 for his 20th goal of the year. Ryerson Edgar, who has recently committed to the University of Michigan, also extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on the Czata goal.

The second period saw the Attack reel the IceDogs back in, starting with a goal from Julian Brown to make it 3-1. IceDogs captain Ethan Czata responded quickly, though, with his second of the game and 21st of the year. The goal made it 4-1 IceDogs, and Patterson picked up his fourth point of the game with an assist.

The IceDogs restored their three-goal lead, but it didn't stop the Attack from sticking around, as Pierce Mbuyi scored his 28th of the season on the power play to make it 4-2. Jared Langdon followed up with another Attack goal to make it a one-goal game going into the third period.

With the Attack pressing to tie the game in the third period, it was once again the IceDogs' penalty kill that provided the offence. While short-handed, Reid intercepted the Owen Sound stretch pass and found Ivan Galiyanov in front of the net, who made a beautiful move and buried his third goal of the season and the second short-handed goal of the game for the IceDogs. With 18 seconds left, Czata, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, sealed it with an empty-net goal that completed the third hat trick of his OHL career.

Patterson got the assist on the empty-net goal to complete the first five-point performance of his career.

It was also the first career OHL game for 2025 seventh-round draft pick Will Mullins.

The IceDogs now go on the road for their next four games before being back at the Meridian Centre on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. to host the Erie Otters.

