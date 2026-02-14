Firebirds Roll in Guelph, 5-1

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds exchange high fives

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Michael Bremner, Guelph Storm) Flint Firebirds exchange high fives(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Michael Bremner, Guelph Storm)

GUELPH, Ont. - Kevin He scored twice, highlighting five Firebirds with multi-point performances as Flint dispatched of the Guelph Storm, 5-1, on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. The Birds finished the season series a perfect 4-0-0-0 over the Storm.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds started fast and put a power play goal on the board early in the first period. Luka Graziano snapped the puck to He who fired a shot high past Zachary Jovanovski and Flint took a 1-0 lead.

It added to that lead later in the first as Darian Anderson gained the zone and found Nathan Aspinall at the left wing. He zipped a pass to the back door where Jacob Battaglia had a slam dunk, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Guelph struck early in the second period with a delayed penalty pending against Flint. Rylan Singh found Noah Jenken for a snap shot from the top of the left circle and the Storm were on the board.

But Flint answered with two more goals in the second. First, Jimmy Lombardi knocked down an airborne puck as he gained the zone. Lombardi hit a streaking He on the left wing who fired the puck home. Then, with Flint on a power play, Urban Podrekar sent a crisp pass to Chris Thibodeau at the back post. Thibodeau guided it home and the score was 4-1 Firebirds.

The Birds got one more early in the third on a low wrist shot from Podrekar that got through traffic and past Jovanovski, pushing the score to its 5-1 final. Flint improved to 36-13-3-2 while Guelph fell to 22-25-2-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kevin He, Nathan Aspinall, Jimmy Lombardi and Darian Anderson each extended their point streaks to seven games. He now has goals in seven straight as well...Urban Podrekar matched his career-high with his 10th goal of the season...Aspinall had two assists to extend his league-leading total to 76 points.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will head to Erie to take on the Otters on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Erie Insurance Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story



Flint Firebirds exchange high fives

(Michael Bremner, Guelph Storm)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.