Colts Turn a Slow Start into a Dominant 6-3 Win over Kingston

Published on February 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts turned a 1-0 deficit into a statement 6-3 win over the Kingston Frontenacs Thursday night.

Kingston scored just 32 seconds in and controlled the first eight minutes, but Barrie settled in and evened the shot clock 11-11 by the end of the opening frame.

In the second, Barrie's power play came alive. Kashawn Aitcheson had two dangerous one-timer looks before the puck slid to Emil Hemming, who buried his 18th of the season to tie the game. After Kingston retook the lead on the man advantage, the Colts answered again - this time with Cole Emerton wiring one top corner off the draw to make it 2-2.

The third period belonged to Barrie.

Gabriel Eliasson broke his stick on a shot that deflected in to give the Colts their first lead, and from there they took over. Brad Gardiner (24th) and Cole Beaudoin (24th) both capitalized on rebounds, while Hemming added an empty-netter for his second of the night.

A strong special teams response, depth scoring - including contributions from the blue line - and a dominant third period sealed the 6-3 victory.







