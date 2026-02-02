Women in Sport Night against Windsor

Published on February 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves return home after a four-game road trip to host the Windsor Spitfires this Friday, February 6th at 7:05pm. It's Women in Sport Night, where the Wolves will be honouring women who have made an impact through sport, both locally and internationally.

Last week saw the Wolves embark on an eastern Ontario road trip, including stops in Peterborough, Kingston, and Ottawa. Battling through the first two games, the Wolves saw triumph against a highly rated 67's team on Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 win. Adam Nemec (2026) led the way with three points, with Chase Coughlan, Jan Chovan (LAK) and JC Lemieux (2026) all contributing with two-point games. Goaltender Björn Bronäs earned first star honours in the OHL, stopping 39 of 41 shots.

Friday's game against Windsor is proudly sponsored by Laurentian University, who will be on site with great prizes for Wolves Nation. Friday's game is Women in Sport Night, as the Wolves will honour women who have made contributions to Sudbury's sporting community. Friday also marks the return of former Wolves players Alex Pharand and Nathan Villeneuve, who make their final stop in Sudbury with the Spitfires this season.

Following Friday's game, the Wolves hit the road for two games. Saturday, February 7th at 7:05pm, the Wolves are in Peterborough to face the Petes, followed by a meeting with the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, February 8th at 2:05pm. Wolves Nation can listen to this game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for Friday's game are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







