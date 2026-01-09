Wolves Acquire Genc Ula and Draft Selections from Peterborough

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that a trade has been completed with the Peterborough Petes. The Sudbury Wolves have acquired defenceman Genc Ula and five draft picks from Peterborough, with the Peterborough Petes acquiring forward Kieron Walton and a 2027 Flint 7th round selection.

"Kieron has been a first class person and terrific Sudbury Wolf", expressed Papineau. "He left his mark on our franchise and has a fantastic future in the game. We thank him and his family for everything and wish him all the success in his career and his life".

"Genc is a defenceman we have highly coveted for the past couple of years. He is a big physical defender who is hard to play against. We have a great relationship with his family having just had his younger brother Patrik up with us. We welcome Genc to Sudbury".

Genc Ula is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-handed defenceman from Chappaqua, New York. The older brother of Sudbury Wolves prospect Patrik Ula, Genc Ula is a 2008-born defenceman who is eligible for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Ula made the Peterborough Petes as a true rookie in 2024-25 after being selected 99th overall in the fifth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, playing in 56 games and recording five goals and five assists. He arrives in Sudbury after 38 games with the Petes in 2025-26, where he added two goals and five assists.

Along with Ula, the Wolves acquired five draft picks from the Peterborough Petes. These include:

2029 Peterborough 2nd round selection

2026 Brampton 3rd round selection

2027 Brantford 3rd round selection

2029 Oshawa 3rd round selection

2027 Peterborough 5th round selection

Kieron Walton heads to Peterborough after 210 OHL games, all with the Sudbury Wolves. The 28th overall selection of the Wolves in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Walton finishes his Wolves career with 200 points (88 goals and 112 assists). Selected by the Winnipeg Jets 187th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, Walton would go on to be the Wolves' Red Tilson nominee for OHL MVP after his 2024-25 season, along with being named the Wolves' Samuel Rothschild MVP. His 2024-25 season performance would earn him an entry-level contract with the Jets in April of 2025.







