Jiricek Takes over in Bulldogs 4-1 Win in London

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







LONDON, ON. With the OHL Trade Deadline passed, all attention turned to the second half of the OHL season with the Brantford Bulldogs paying their only visit of the season to Canada Life Place in London looking for a season series sweep of the London Knights.

The Bulldogs lineup continued to come together on Friday night with the returns of Jett Luchanko, from the World Junior Hockey Championship, and Marek Vanacker, from illness to play in his 200th OHL Game, bolstering the Bulldogs attack. The opening frame was short on offense as Ryerson Leenders and Alexei Medvedev combined to stop 17 total shots in the frame. The Bulldogs best opportunity didn't even count as a shot on goal with Marek Vanacker breaking his way forward on the left-wing side and sending a dart off the underside of the elbow between the crossbar & post over Medvedev's right shoulder. Leender's finest stop of the frame came in that sequence as the puck landed for Evan Van Gorp who tore forward, attacking off the left side himself and dragging across the front of the Bulldogs goal where Leenders handled the puck out of the air with a great glove stop. Before the frame was out with the Bulldogs killing a penalty and just under 15-seconds to go, Jett Luchanko broke 2-on-1 with Caleb Malhotra, looking off the superb rookie and firing a shot that Medvedev was just able to get his blocker on to turn aside and keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

The second period was controlled by the Bulldogs, opening the scoring 3:14 into the frame as Edison Engle laid the puck ahead for Cooper Dennis on the right-wing side where Dennis slowed up and waited for Marek Vanacker to come available on the left-wing side, catching the pass in the circle and delivering a shot past Medvedev for his 29th of the season and a 1-0 lead. Adam Jiricek was next, weaving magic at 11:51, catching the puck at the right point, spinning loose along the line and attacking the slot where he took on all five London Knights to the slot and sent a perfect pass to Parker Holmes on the back door to deliver his 4th of the season and a 2-0 lead. Jiricek was right back on the scoresheet at 12:32, after Marek Vanacker's initial shot was stopped, Jiricek ripped the puck loose at the bottom of the left-circle and shelved the puck for his 11th of the season giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Before the frame was out the Bulldogs added one more with Charlie Paquette striding down the right-wing side and putting a pass on the tape of Caleb Malhotra cruising through the slot for the league's top rookie to record his 19th of the season at 13:58, giving the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead they took to the locker room through 40 minutes.

The Knights drew one back at 6:13 of the final frame with Jesse Nurmi breaking Ryerson Leenders shutout bid for his 2nd since his return from the pro level making it a 4-1 game but that's as close as the Knights would get. With Ryerson Leenders stopping 28 of 29 including a stunning glove save in the final minute from the left-circle, the Bulldogs recorded their first win in London since January 12th, 2018 taking a 4-1 decision.

The Brantford Bulldogs will return to action on Sunday afternoon, January 11th, visiting the WFCU Centre for a clash with the West leading Windsor Spitfires in a 4:00pm start.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.