Bulldogs Acquire USNTDP Defenseman Abe Barnett

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of USNTDP defenseman, and Michigan commit Abe Barnett from the Ottawa 67's in exchange for a 2026 3rd (LDN).

Barnett, the native of Wilmette, IL, was originally selected by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft but was selected from the Chicago Mission program to join the USNTDP program as an elite talent. In his draft season, 2023-24, the 6'1", 198lbs left-shot rearguard was brilliant in Chicago, posting 7 goals & 33 assists for 40 points across 64 games, adding another goal & 4 assists for 5 points in 6 games to help lead the Mission to the US 15U Tier-1 National Championship. Barnett's experience since joining the USNTDP has been significant as the Wolverines commit has played 88 games in NTDP competition & another 44 in the USHL with the USNTDP Juniors over the past two seasons.

The younger brother of current Wolverine & Edmonton Oilers prospect Asher Barnett, Abe has represented the United States on the international level on a pair of occasions, first at the U16 level winning Gold at the Youth Olympic Games to begin 2024 followed by a trip to the U17 World Hockey Challenge to end 2024. Barnett was also part of the USNTDP Juniors squad that took on Team CHL as part of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge.

"Abe Barnett is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2008 age group." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He's an elite, smooth-skating, two-way defenceman who impacts the game in every situation. Abe is committed to the University of Michigan, and his ability, character, and overall game speak to the level of player he is and the path he's on. We could not be more excited to acquire his rights."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.