Generals Drop Another Tight Game to Rangers

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals finished their brief road stint with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Kitchener Rangers in a game where not a lot went their way.

With the trade deadline passing at 12pm today, neither team made anymore moves and their newest acquisitions all played tonight. This was the second game that both Matthew Wang and Artem Frolov played for the Generals.

After the Rangers held a pre-game ceremony - inducting Brian Bellows into their Level of Legacy program - they got off to a solid start with most of the scoring chances, but Jaden Cholette was equally as strong in goal early on and throughout this game.

Eventually though, Avry Anstis tipped in Matthew Andonovski's point shot from just outside the crease to give Kitchener the lead past the halfway mark of the first. The Rangers finished the first with 13 shots, but only had a one-goal lead thanks to Cholette standing tall.

Struggling to get offense going in the opening period, the Generals began the second on the penalty kill and Kitchener converted quickly with Dylan Edwards finishing glove-side on a broken play in front of the Oshawa goal.

Down by two with not a lot going their way, Oshawa got a big opportunity to get back in the game not only with a two-man-advantage midway through the second, but a long five-minute power play overlapping as well.

Unfortunately, they could not convert on the five-on-three and Jared Woolley, an old foe from London in his first game with the Rangers, was sprung on a breakaway out of the box and he put it past Cholette's glove to give his new team a 3-0 lead.

With a rough first 39 minutes, the Gens would get life in the final minute of the second. Harrison Franssen forced a turnover on the far-side, fed Anthony Figliomeni darting to the net and he put it short-side on Christian Kirsch for Oshawa's first goal.

Entering the third down two, the Generals got a couple of scoring looks early on but could not make good of them thanks in part to Kitchener's sound defense blocking shots and passing lanes, as well as goaltender Kirsch coming up with some big saves of his own.

Despite Franssen netting one from the slot to make it 3-2 with 1:23 left, Kitchener fended off another Oshawa comeback attempt against them by locking things down and Christian Humphreys sealed it with an empty netter.

The Rangers not only snap the Generals' win streak at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, but also earn the two-game season series sweep against them. Oshawa, on the heels of a slow start, were unable to dig themselves out of a three-goal deficit against a steady defense.

Jaden Cholette did bounce back after being pulled in his last appearance and was strong for a lot of this game, but Christian Kirsch, in his first game back since representing Switzerland at the World Juniors, did his part for the Rangers as well.

The Generals close out the week at home this Sunday as they renew last year's Eastern Conference Final rivalry with the Barrie Colts. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

KIT 1st Goal: Avry Anstis (7) from Matthew Andonovski and Jared Wooley at 11:28

2nd Period Scoring:

KIT 2nd Goal (PP): Dylan Edwards (20) from Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys at 0:56

KIT 3rd Goal (SH): Jared Woolley (11) from Carson Campbell at 11:05

OSH 1st Goal: Anthony Figliomeni (3) from Harrison Franssen at 19:17

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Harrison Franssen (16) from Brooks Rogowski and Owen Griffin at 18:37

KIT 4th Goal (EN): Christian Humphreys (14) from Dylan Edwards and Jack Pridham at 19:46

OSH Power Play: 0/3

KIT Power Play: 1/4

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 24 saves on 27 shots

Christian Kirsch (KIT): 15 saves on 17 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.