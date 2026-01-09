Game Day - January 9 - BAR at GUE
Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's ManchuWOK Night at the Sleeman Centre!
The game will feature a "Chopstick Shootout" intermission activity. Two lucky contestants will face off in a 90-second shootout using ManchuWOK chopsticks instead of hockey sticks! The winner will skate away with a $500.00 ManchuWOK gift card. In addition to the intermission promotion, as fans enter the Sleeman Centre they'll find ManchuWOK chopstick thunder sticks on their seat to cheer on the Storm!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ethan Miedema
4th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Has 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 39 games
Had 2 goals in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack
Who to Watch - Barrie Colts
Cole Beaudoin
10th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 25 games this season
Has 8 points in his last 7 games
Upcoming Homes Games:
Friday, January 16th, 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie @ Guelph Storm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
