Game Day - January 9 - BAR at GUE

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's ManchuWOK Night at the Sleeman Centre!

The game will feature a "Chopstick Shootout" intermission activity. Two lucky contestants will face off in a 90-second shootout using ManchuWOK chopsticks instead of hockey sticks! The winner will skate away with a $500.00 ManchuWOK gift card. In addition to the intermission promotion, as fans enter the Sleeman Centre they'll find ManchuWOK chopstick thunder sticks on their seat to cheer on the Storm!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Ethan Miedema

4th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 39 games

Had 2 goals in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack

Who to Watch - Barrie Colts

Cole Beaudoin

10th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

24th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 25 games this season

Has 8 points in his last 7 games

Upcoming Homes Games:

Friday, January 16th, 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.