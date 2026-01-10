Rangers Double up Generals as Debutants Leave Their Mark

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers right wing Avry Anstis (far left) and left wing Matthew Hlacar

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Oshawa Generals 4-2 to sweep the season series two games to none. Matthew Andonovski making his season debut and Jared Woolley making his Rangers debut combined to set up Avry Anstis for the game's first goal.

Another trade acquisition, Dylan Edwards scored his 20th goal of the season to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Christian Humphreys extended his point streak to six games with an assist. Then, fresh out of the penalty box, Jared Woolley was sprung in on a breakaway, beating the Oshawa net-minder to make it three unanswered goals or the Rangers. Woolley's goal would end up as the game winner.

Anthony Figliomeni scored late in the middle frame to make it a two-goal game before Harrison Franssen scored late in the final period with the goalie pulled bringing the game within one. However, with just 15 seconds on the clock, Christian Humphreys slid the puck into the empty cage to secure the victory for the East Avenue Blue.

Attendance: 7,250

Scoring Summary:

First Period

OSH 0 - KIT 1

11:28 Avry Anstis (7) - Matthew Andonovski, Jared Woolley

OSH 0 - KIT 2 - PPG

0:56 Dylan Edwards (20) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

OSH 0 - KIT 3 - SHG/GWG

11:05 Jared Woolley (11) - Carson Campbell

OSH 1 - KIT 3

19:17Anthony Figliomeni (3) - Harrison Franssen

Third Period

OSH 2 - KIT 3

18:37 Harrison Franssen (16) - Brooks Rogowski, Owen Griffin

OSH 2 - KIT 4 - ENG

19:46 Christian Humphreys (14) - Dylan Edwards, Jack Pridham

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OSH 17 - KIT 28

Power play: OSH 0/3 - KIT 1/4

FO%: OSH 38% - KIT 62%

The Starting Goalies:

Jaden Cholette (OSH) - 24/27 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/17 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The East Avenue Blue will head to Owen Sound for the second night of a back-to-back against the Attack. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Wednesday, January 14th will be the second annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game in Peterborough where Alexander Bilecki and the entire Kitchener Rangers Hockey Operations staff will take part.

