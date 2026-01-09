Attack Prepare for Post-Trade Deadline Battle with Kitchener Rangers

The Owen Sound Attack come into this Saturday game looking to get back into the win column in their fourth game of the new year, after picking up a 5-3 win in Sarnia against the Sting, the Attack have dropped their last two against the Peterborough Petes and Guelph Storm. The Attack will be taking on another divisional rival in the Kitchener Rangers here in Owen Sound where the Attack have a home record of 11-8-1-1 on the season and the Rangers have an away record of 10-6-3-0.

The Attack will be holding a post-trade deadline town hall with General Manager Dale DeGray ahead of the game Saturday, starting at 5pm in Shore Room 2 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the fourth meeting between the Attack and the Rangers this season, with another four still to come the next one being at the end of January in Kitchener. The Rangers hold a slight 2-1 lead in the season series this year with the home team having won all previous match ups. This matchup will however feature a different looking team for both of these groups compared to their first three matchups this season following the conclusion of the trade deadline.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-18-1-3)

The Attack start the new year now 1-2-0-0 after a loss to the Guelph Storm on Wednesday which puts them at 18-18-1-3 on the season, and 1-7-1-1 in their last 10. The Attack still currently sit 3rd in the Midwest Division and 6th in the Western Conference and will look to come away with a win in another important divisional game, in hopes to continue battling to climb the standings in a close Midwest Division. The Attack will need their top offensive performers Pierce Mbuyi (23-25-48), Tristan Delisle (22-21-43), Harry Nansi (10-27-37), Cole Zurwaski (17-14-31) and Nicholas Sykora (16-11-27) to lead the offence as the Attack take on the Rangers who have allowed the third least goals against in the league. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (6W, 4.14 GAA and 0.891 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (2W, 4.17 GAA and 0.875 SAV%) to stop the new looking Rangers. The Attack look to continued success with their fourth ranked power play, which is clicking at 25.6% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

The Attack have two current players drafted to the NHL, they were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 11 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (23-11-3-1)

Coming in to this game the Rangers sit 3 points ahead of the London Knights and 10 ahead of the Attack for the top spot in the Midwest Division. Their 50 points on the season is good for 2nd in the Western Conference, 8 points behind the Flint Firebirds. To start the new year the Rangers are 0-1-0-0 which puts them at 23-11-3-1 on the season and 6-2-1-1 in their last 10. The Rangers will be looking to Christian Humphreys (13-33-46), Dylan Edwards (19-26-45) and Jack Pridham (23-19-42) to carry the offence as well as some help from the new additions, Gabriel Chiarot (15-11-26), Sam O'Reilly (12-16-28), Jared Woolley (10-15-25), while the goaltending tandem of Christian Kirsch (12W, 2.61 GAA, .901 SV%) and Jason Schaubel (11W, 2.63 GAA, .905 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED RANGERS:

The Rangers have 12 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators). 6 in the 2024 Draft, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton -> Tampa Bay), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings), and Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks). 5 from the 2025 Draft, Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Luca Romano (New York Islanders), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians).

TOWN HALL WITH GENERAL MANAGER DALE DEGRAY

Fans are invited to join them in Shore Room 2 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre starting at 5pm for a town hall meeting with the teams General Manager Dale DeGray. He will there answering questions about the team, the trade deadline and the outlook for the remainder of the season and next season. Fans are encouraged to bring their questions. Light refreshments will be provided. Fans will be able to enter the game directly into the arena following the meeting.







