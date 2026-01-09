Game Day, Game 41, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m.

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 41 - Firebirds vs Spirit

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall handed out three assists, five Firebirds had a goal and an assist and Flint beat the Sarnia Sting, 7-4 on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Jacob Battaglia scored in his first game as a Firebird as Flint beat Sarnia for the first time this season.

THE NEW GUYS: Jacob Battaglia made his Firebirds debut on Wednesday night, just two days after he was acquired from the Kingston Frontenacs. Battaglia scored a power play goal in the first period and was +1 in his first game for Flint. He skated on a line with fellow newcomer Kevin He, who had a goal and an assist in his fourth game as a Firebird following his acquisition from the Niagara IceDogs. He has two goals and three assists in his time with Flint.

CONTROLLING THE RIVALRY: Flint and Saginaw have played five times this season and the Firebirds have won each game. The Birds have clinched the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup, earning the victory with their 5-4 victory on November 26. It's the fourth time the Firebirds have won the Divide Cup and the first since the 2021-22 season.

BACK FROM WORLD JUNIORS: Darels Uljanskis made his return to the Firebirds on Wednesday after missing the previous six games while representing Latvia at the World Junior Championships. Uljanskis appeared in four games for Latvia, who finished seventh in the tournament. In 14 games for the Firebirds he has four goals and 11 assists.

SAGINAW'S SITUATION: The Spirit enter Friday's game sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference. Saginaw is playing the second of three games in three nights on Friday which began when it lost 6-1 on Thursday at home against Kingston. The Spirit had won two straight and three of their previous four prior to Thursday's loss.

ODDS AND ENDS: The OHL's trade deadline is on Friday at noon...Nathan Aspinall leads the Firebirds with three goals and five assists in the season series with Saginaw. Dimian Zhilkin leads the Spirit in the series with five goals and four assists...Flint is one of three OHL teams who has played 40 games. The Firebirds have 28 games remaining in the regular season...Flint is 6-for-16 on the power play against Saginaw this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds stay home on Saturday night to host the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.