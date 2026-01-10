Cooper Scores Third as Otters Drop Their Fourth-Straight in Sarnia

Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia, Ontario - The Otters three-in-three weekend would roll on Friday as they would invade Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia for the first time this season to take on the Sting. Winners of the first two games of the season series, the Otters would hope to clinch the set with victory Friday.

The contest would begin with the Sting on the front foot looking to get their offense going early. It would be the Otters to find the game's first goal however as just over nine minutes into the game, Tyler Cooper (3) would find the back of the net to make it 1-0 Otters. Erie would continue to find chances but it would be the Sting to find their game, peppering the Otters' net. They would be the next to score as Jordan Bax (11) would strike to tie the game at one. Erie would find themselves on the penalty kill twice in the first including a penalty that would carry over into period two with 1:22 left on the clock for Sarnia to strike heading into the second. Shots on goal would favor the Sting 15-6 through 20 minutes.

The second period would begin with the Sting on the front foot, pushing for the lead right away. They would earn that lead just over a minute into the period as Jack Van Volsen (PPG, 12) would strike on the man-advantage to make it 2-1 Sting. Sarnia would keep the pressure on immediately as Hunter Solomon (3) would fire a shot through traffic past the Otters netminder to make it 3-1 Sarnia. Under a minute later, it would be Jack Van Volsen ([2], 13) to score his second of the game to make it 4-1 Sting. Sarnia would continue to apply pressure, buzzing around their offensive zone. They would earn their fifth as Jack Van Volsen ([3], 14) would finish off his second period hattrick to extend the Sting lead to 5-1. Late in the period, the Otters would find themselves on a power play but it would be the home side to make it count as Easton Walos (SHG, 15) would finish a rebound to extend the Sarnia lead to 6-1, the lead they would carry into the third period. Shots on goal favoring the Sting 32-11.

The third period would commence with the Otters hoping to climb back into the game. The period would be relatively even for the opening moments. The Sting would take just over six minutes to add onto their lead as Jacob Reese (3) would strike to make it 7-1. Just over a minute later, the Sting would find themselves on a power play and they would make it count as Brenner Lammens (PPG, 5) would strike to extend the lead to 8-1. Sarnia would control the pace of play for the remainder of the contest, holding possession and killing time. They would add a ninth goal late in the game as Ben Pickell (9) would cap off a dominant night for the Sting as they would defeat the Otters by a final of 9-1. Final shots on goal would favor Sarnia 47-20.

