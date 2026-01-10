Game Day - January 10 - GUE at PBO
Published on January 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm hit the road to Peterborough.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Wil McFadden
31st overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 30 points (5 goals, 25 assists) in 36 games this season
Has 8 points in his last 7 games, including a 2-point game on Friday against the Barrie Colts
Who to Watch - Peterborough Petes
Kaden McGregor
1st overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Has 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in 28 games this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, January 16th 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
