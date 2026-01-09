Blueshirts Return to Action at the Aud against Generals

Kitchener, ON - The trade deadline has passed and the team is set. Four additions and one returnee will lead the way in Kitchener starting tonight. The Rangers return from a week off and are back at the Aud to host the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Tonight's game is brought to you by Cavendish Farms.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Kitchener Rangers sit second in the Western Conference with 50 points through 38 games, while the Oshawa Generals hold the last spot in the Eastern Conference with 20 points through an identical 38 games.

Last season, Kitchener dropped both meetings with Oshawa, one in regulation and one in overtime. Over the past five years, Oshawa has come on top in four of seven matchups, leaving the Blueshirts with a 3-2-2-0 record in that span. The teams have faced off once against each other this season at the Tribute Communities Centre with the Rangers tripling up on the Generals, taking a 6-2 victory. Alexander Bilecki was great on the night with a three-point (1G, 2A) performance.

The Kitchener Rangers have the third best defensive rating in the Ontario Hockey League giving up only 104 goals against in 38 games (2.74 GA/G), while the Oshawa Generals are the leagues worst offensive - scoring only 90 goals in 38 (2.37 GF/G) games so far this season.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (23-11-3-1)

Despite a 3-2 shootout loss to the Barrie Colts on January 2nd, the Rangers still have a firm hold on the top spot in the Midwest Division and hold the fifth best record across the league. Haeden Ellis and Christian Humphreys found the back of the net in that matchup, while Dylan Edwards recorded an assist and scored Kitchener's lone shootout goal on six attempts.

Christian Humphreys has been a top offensive driver for the Rangers this season, holding the team lead in points (13G, 33A) and recording the seventh most points in the league, 46. He comes in to tonight's game on a five-game point streak scoring twice and adding seven assists in that span. Dylan Edwards who is just one point shy of Humphreys for the team lead has points in four-straight recording six points (3G, 3A).

Cameron Reid returns from the World Junior Championships on a four-game point streak, averaging two points-per-game with three goals and five assists. On the season, Reid is now producing at over a point-per-game pace for the first time in his OHL career and has the sixth most points from a defenceman this season.

Matthew Andonovski, Gabriel Chiarot, Dylan Edwards, Sam O'Reilly, and Jared Woolley are the final tally of additions to this strong Rangers lineup and will all be on the active roster for the first time together tonight.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE GENERALS (9-27-1-1)

The Generals enter the game sitting 20th in the league with 20 points through 38 contests. Oshawa is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Peterborough Petes on Thursday, with Porter Byrd-Leitner scoring the lone goal and Vadim Smirnov picking up the assist.

Oshawa has subtracted from their roster this season, trading away Ben Danford (TOR) and Zach Sandhu to the Brantford Bulldogs, and most recently trading away Haoxi Wang (SJ) to the Niagara IceDogs.

Owen Griffin leads Oshawa in goals (16) and points (34) so far this season. He will be the man to watch on the Generals roster. Matthew Wang who was acquired from the Flint Firebirds is a familiar foe in the Western Conference for the Rangers and has 7 points (3G, 4A) in 11 games this season.

Drafted Generals:

The Oshawa Generals have one NHL drafted prospect on their roster. Owen Griffin (Columbus Blue Jackets) who was drafted in 2025.

UP NEXT:

The East Avenue Blue will head to Owen Sound for the second night of a back-to-back against the Attack. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Wednesday, January 14th will be the second annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game in Peterborough where Alexander Bilecki and the entire Kitchener Rangers Hockey Operations staff will take part.







