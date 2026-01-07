Kitchener Rangers Trade Rights to Kane Barch to London Knights

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the hockey club traded away the rights to Kane Barch and their own 15th round pick in 2027 to the London Knights in exchange for a 2nd Round Pick in 2026 (OHL Compensation Pick) and London's 15th round pick in 2027.

"Kane is a great player, but at this time we felt it was important to receive our compensation pick to give us maximum flexibility and allow us to make a 2nd round selection in the 2026 OHL priority selection." - Mike McKenzie, General Manager of the Kitchener Rangers.

Kane Barch was selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection by the Kitchener Rangers out of the Huron-Perth Lakers program. The Plano, Texas native is currently playing for the United Stated National Team Development Program (USNTDP). In 32 games for the U17 Team, Barch has scored five goals and seven assists for 12 points. In 19 USHL games, the 5-foot-10 winger has totalled one goal and two assists (3 points).

