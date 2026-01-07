Storm Acquire Joshua Avery from the Steelheads
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired forward Joshua Avery from the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for a 3rd round pick (Owen Sound) in 2028 and a 4th round pick (Erie) in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.
"Josh is a versatile forward who provides strong skating, high compete, and skill to our forward group," said General Manager George Burnett. "We are pleased to have Josh join our club."
The 2007-born forward was originally selected in the third round, 54th overall, by the Brantford Bulldogs in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. In parts of three seasons in the OHL, the 6-foot-1, 175 lbs forward has recorded 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points in 94 regular season games split between the Bulldogs and Steelheads organizations. Prior to his OHL career, the Cavan, Ontario native was a product of the Peterborough Petes U16 AAA program and was a part of the GOHL's Hamilton Kilty B's and OJHL's Lindsay Muskies organizations.
"I am super excited to be a part of a special team and thankful for getting the opportunity to join the Storm," said Joshua Avery. "I am looking forward to meeting everyone and seeing the city. I cannot wait to get started."
