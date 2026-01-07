Greyhounds Acquire LA Kings Prospect and Three-Time Medalist Carter George

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager, Kyle Raftis, announced Wednesday morning the acquisition of Los Angeles Kings prospect and Team Canada three-time medalist, Carter George, from the Owen Sound Attack.

In exchange the Hounds transferred seven draft picks to the Attack.

"Carter has a long, well-documented history of recognition at the highest levels, internationally and within the OHL. The impact he brings to the Greyhounds, both through his play and the confidence he adds to our group, is something we're extremely excited about," explained Raftis.

George, from Thunder Bay ON, is in his 3rd full season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Originally selected in the 3rd Round (53rd overall) by Owen Sound, he has appeared in 135 career OHL regular season games compiling a 57-55-9-8 win-loss record to go along with a 3.22 GAA and .908 SV% along with 5 shutouts.

Carter recorded his first-career OHL win (Oct. 27, 2022) in his first game played, to start off a string of four consecutive wins, in a season spent primarily with the St. Mary's Lincoln's (GOJHL).

In his first full season with Attack (2023-24), George recorded 4 shutouts, attended the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game and capped off the year being named to the OHL's First All-Rookie Team, 3rd All-Star team and was later named to the CHL All-Rookie Team.

Off the ice, he was recognized as recipient of the Bobby Smith Trophy (OHL Scholastic Player of the Year) and Ivan Tennant Memorial Award (Top Academic High School student)

One season ago the 6.02, 195 lb netminder faced the most shots of any OHL goalie (1,665) while registering .909 SV%.

After his OHL campaign Carter made professional debut April 12 with Ontario Reign (shutout) before joining the Kings as 3rd goaltender in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Internationally, George recently was a member of the bronze medal winning Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship while he suited up for Junior's in 2025 while previously winning a gold medal at the 2024 World U18 Championship and at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

He is a signed-prospect of the Los Angeles Kings after being drafted in the 2nd Round (57th overall) of the 2024 NHL draft.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my time with the Attack. I'd like to thank all my coaches, teammates, fans and the entire organization for giving me all the opportunities and developing me into the player and person I am today. I will always remember the memories created in Owen Sound," began Carter.

"At the same time, I am excited for this opportunity to start this new chapter with the Soo Greyhounds. There's a strong belief in this group - I'm coming in motivated and focused on doing whatever it takes to help this team compete for a championship," he ended.

In exchange, Owen Sound receives the following picks from the Hounds;

3rd Round 2026 (SOO), 2nd Round 2027 (OS), 4th Round 2027 (OSH), 2nd Round 2028 (SOO), 3rd Rd, 2028 (SOO), 2nd Round 2029 (SOO) and 4th Round 2029 (SOO).

CARTER GEORGE CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

2025-26; Acquired by Greyhounds Jan. 6 ... Member of Team Canada (Bronze) at 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship ... 2024-25; Made professional debut April 12 with Ontario Reign (shutout) before joining Kings as 3rd goaltender in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs ... Named to OHL Second All-Star Team ... Faced most shots of any OHL goalie (1,665) while registering .909 SV% ... Member of Team Canada at 2025 WJHC .... Attended Rookie Face-off with Kings and pre-season play before returning to Attack; 2023-24; Won Gold Medal with Team Canada at World U18 Championship and was named Best Goaltender of tournament and named to Tournament Media All-Star Team ... Signed three-year entry level contract with LA on July 5 ... Selected in the 2nd Round (57th overall) of 2024 NHL Draft by Los Angeles ... Recipient of the Bobby Smith Trophy (OHL Scholastic Player of the Year) and Ivan Tennant Memorial Award (Top Academic High School student) ... Named to OHL's First All-Rookie Team and 3rd All-Star Team before being named to CHL All-Rookie Team ... Made career-high 50 saves (on 50 shots) Nov. 23 @BAR ... Appeared in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game ... Recorded 1st-career shutout Oct. 14 vs SOO (34 saves) ... 2022-23; Member of Team Canada (Gold Medal) at 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup ... Picked up 1st-career win, in first start Oct. 27 @BAR ... Also played in 17 games for St. Lincoln Stars (GOJHL) before joining Attack ... 2021-22; Selected in the 3rd Rd (53rd overall) of OHL Priority Selection by Owen Sound ... Appeared in 24GP for Thunder Bay Kings U16 AAA compiling 7-14-3 record to go along with 3.42 GAA and .920 SV%







