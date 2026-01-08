Attack Alum Samanski Named to Team Germany's 2026 Olympic Winter Games Roster

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Germany has unveiled its roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, showcasing five OHL alumni among the nation's top selections. The team is aiming for its first-ever Olympic gold medal in men's ice hockey, having previously earned silver in Pyeongchang in 2018.

This tournament also marks the first appearance of National Hockey League (NHL) players at the Olympics in twelve years.

Five OHL Alumni Named to Team Germany

Forwards:

Tobias Rieder (Munich EHC/Kitchener Rangers)

Dominik Kahun (Lausanne HC/Sudbury Wolves)

Joshua Samanski (Bakersfield Condors/Owen Sound Attack)

Goaltenders:

Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken/Belleville Bulls/Windsor Spitfires/Kingston Frontenacs)

Mathias Niederberger (Munich EHC/Barrie Colts)

Germany opens its Olympic schedule on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, facing Denmark at 9:10 pm EST.

They continue group play on Saturday, Feb. 14, against Latvia, followed by a matchup with the United States on Sunday, Feb. 15.

If they advance, qualifying games for the knockout stage begin Tuesday, Feb. 17, with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, Feb. 18. The semifinals are set for Friday, Feb. 20, with the bronze ¬â and gold ¬âmedal games taking place on Feb. 21 and 22.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.