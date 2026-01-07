Steelheads Trade Avery to Storm
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Guelph Storm. The Steelheads have sent forward Josh Avery, in exchange for a 3rd round pick in 2028 (OS) and a 4th round pick in 2027 (ER).
Avery was acquired by the Steelheads on October 2 earlier this season for a 3rd round pick in 2029 and a 5th round pick in 2029. Over 31 games with the Steelheads this season, the Uxbridge, Ontario native registered 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists). Avery is currently in his third season in the OHL.
