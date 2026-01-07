Otters Claim Forward Andrew Kuzma off of Waivers from Kingston

Erie, Pennsylvania -- In what has been a busy week of transactions for the Erie Otters, another move has been made to bolster the Otters lineup.

General Manager Dave Brown announced today that forward Andrew Kuzma has been claimed off of waivers from the Kingston Frontenacs.

With the deadline to trim rosters down to three over-age players, the Fronts placed Kuzma on waivers, allowing Erie to swoop in.

In 39 games with the Frontenacs, Kuzma picked up 20 points (12G+8A) in his first season in the OHL, making the move as CHL players were afforded the opportunity to play NCAA Division I hockey.

Kuzma is a native of Naperville, IL and is committed to Penn State University following this, his over-age season in the OHL. Prior to making the move to Kingston, Kuzma played in the USHL.

Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on what Kuzma will bring to the Otters lineup.

"Andrew is a player who we coveted since his OHL draft season," Grieve said. "With the NCAA/CHL rule change, Andrew is able to play in the OHL prior to his career at Penn State next season. We are very excited to welcome Andrew to the Otters."

Kuzma will join the Otters on their road trip this weekend and will wear jersey number 96.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Andrew Kuzma to the Flagship City and are thrilled to see what he will bring to the team throughout the rest of this season.







