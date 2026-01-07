Windsor Spitfires Acquire D Jakub Fibigr from the Brampton Steelheads in Exchange for Carter Hicks and Draft Picks
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired 2006 born defenceman Jakub Fibigr (SEA) and in exchange for Carter Hicks (08), a 2nd round pick in 2026 (WSR), a 3rd round pick in 2029 (WSR), and a 6th round pick in 2029 (WSR).
The Spitfires would like to wish Carter the best of luck in Brampton.
Fibigr is a native of Unicov, Czechia, and was selected in the first round (16th overall) by the Mississauga Steelheads in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. He was later drafted in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.
Now in his third OHL season, Fibigr began his junior career with Mississauga, appearing in 61 games during his rookie year and recording 7 goals and 36 assists for 43 points. Following the season, the Steelheads moved the franchise to Brampton. In his sophomore season, Fibigr played in 58 games and posted 3 goals and 30 assists for 33 points.
So far this season, Fibigr has played 27 games with the Steelheads, recording 8 goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He has appeared in 146 career OHL games, totaling 100 points. Fibigr was also one of several OHL players selected to compete in the 2025 and 2026 World Juniors. Fibigr appeared in 14 games over the 2 tournaments and recorded 1 goal and 8 assists. Fibigr and Team Czechia won the silver medal in 2026.
