Erie Otters Ink Forward Jackson Schouten
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters have been busy making moves over the last few weeks and another has been made to add a bit of muscle to the team's forward core.
General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the Erie Otters have signed forward Jackson Schouten from the Rochester Jr. Americans of the NAHL.
Schouten, a native of Webster, NY, is an over-age forward who adds plenty of grit to the Otters young forward core. In 28 games with the Jr. Americans this season, Schouten collected nine points (2G+7A) over 28 games.
Standing at 6'7 and weighing in at 216 lbs, Schouten picked up 238 penalty minutes in 39 games split between North Iowa and Rochester in the NAHL.
Schouten is looking to use the opportunity to develop his game in the OHL as he hopes to pursue an opportunity in pro hockey following his graduation from the OHL.
Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke about what Schouten brings to the Otters lineup.
"We are excited to welcome Jackson to the Otters," Grieve said. "As we build around our young core, Jackson brings a physical element to our group. We welcome Jackson and the Schouten family to Erie."
Schouten will join the Otters on their road trip this weekend and will wear number 26. With this move, Erie now has three over-age players on their roster.
The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Jackson Schouten to the Flagship City and look forward to what he will bring to the team throughout the rest of the season.
