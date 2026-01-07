Spirit Sign Forward Sawyer Schmidt to Standard Player Agreement

Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Wednesday afternoon that the team has signed left-shot forward Sawyer Schmidt to an OHL Standard Player Agreement. The Spirit selected Schmidt in the seventh round (135th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"We're really pleased with the year Sawyer has had in Jr. A," said Drinkill. "He's really taken the opportunities he's had and made the most of them, and we anticipate he'll do the same thing here in Saginaw. His offensive vision has developed rapidly, and we feel it's made him an OHL player."

From Buffalo, NY, Schmidt has spent the majority of this season with his hometown Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Schmidt notched 27 points (7G-20A) in 33 games with the Sabres. He also scored a goal in a five-game stint with the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-17 team.

Schmidt's last seven games with the Jr. Sabres have been some of his most productive, with 2G-6A-8P in that span. His best game of the season kicked off that run when he scored a goal and added three assists in a 7-2 win over the Georgetown Raiders on Dec. 7th. Schmidt will wear uniform #90 with the Saginaw Spirit. He is expected to join the team for a weekend that sees them face the Kingston Frontenacs (Jan 8.), Flint Firebirds (Jan. 9), and Windsor Spitfires (Jan. 10).







