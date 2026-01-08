Glenn Hall 1931-2026
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires organization and our entire hockey community mourn the passing of Glenn Hall, a true legend of the game and a cherished member of our extended family. Glenn was incredibly proud to be part of the Windsor community, embracing the city and its people with genuine warmth and appreciation. A proud Canadian, he carried his love for the game, his country, and the values of hockey with humility and class, always taking time to connect with fans and share stories of the sport he loved. His legacy is forever cemented in our home, with his banner hanging proudly in our arena as a lasting tribute to his impact on the game and our franchise. His bond with the Windsor Spitfires and the City of Windsor will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to the Hall family-Glenn's legacy will live on in Windsor and throughout the hockey world.
