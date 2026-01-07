Game Day - January 7 - GUE at OS
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Back at the Bayshore.
Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Layne Gallacher
73rd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 23 games played this season
Had 2 goals in his Storm debut against his former team
Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack
Pierce Mbuyi
7th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 39 games this season
Named OHL Rookie of the Year for the 2024/2025 season
Has 5 points (4 goals, 1 assist) in his last 3 games
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, January 9th 2026 - Barrie Colts @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Friday, January 16th 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026
- The Road Ahead: January 7th - 11th - Brantford Bulldogs
- Petes Acquire Brett Hammond, Garrett Frazer in Deal with Otters - Peterborough Petes
- Otters Acquire Defenseman Blake Gowan from Peterborough Petes, Picks for Frazer and Hammond - Erie Otters
- Game Day - January 7 - GUE at OS - Guelph Storm
- Spirit Sign Forward Sawyer Schmidt to Standard Player Agreement - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Acquire Forward Matthew Wang - Oshawa Generals
- Storm Acquire Joshua Avery from the Steelheads - Guelph Storm
- Firebirds Acquire Fifth Round Pick from Oshawa for Matthew Wang - Flint Firebirds
- Steelheads Trade Avery to Storm - Brampton Steelheads
- Owen Sound Receive Seven Picks in Trade with Soo Greyhounds - Owen Sound Attack
- Greyhounds Acquire LA Kings Prospect and Three-Time Medalist Carter George - Soo Greyhounds
- Steelheads Complete Deal with Spitfires - Brampton Steelheads
- Windsor Spitfires Acquire D Jakub Fibigr from the Brampton Steelheads in Exchange for Carter Hicks and Draft Picks - Windsor Spitfires
- Knights Acquire Barch, Xu, Draft Picks in Exchange for O'Reilly, Woolley - London Knights
- Game Day, Game 40, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Rangers Trade Rights to Kane Barch to London Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Kitchener Rangers Acquire Sam O'Reilly and Jared Woolley from the London Knights - Kitchener Rangers
- Colts Weekly Report - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.