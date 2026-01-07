Game Day - January 7 - GUE at OS

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Back at the Bayshore.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Layne Gallacher

73rd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 23 games played this season

Had 2 goals in his Storm debut against his former team

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Pierce Mbuyi

7th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 39 games this season

Named OHL Rookie of the Year for the 2024/2025 season

Has 5 points (4 goals, 1 assist) in his last 3 games

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 9th 2026 - Barrie Colts @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Friday, January 16th 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

