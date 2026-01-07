Frontenacs Acquire Jack Dever from the Ottawa 67's Via Waivers

KINGSTON, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs have acquired forward Jack Dever from the Ottawa 67's via waiver claim.

Dever, a Belleville, ON native, has spent his entire OHL career with the 67's. The 5' 10", 183 lbs. overage player has appeared in 199 games, recording 26 goals and 64 assists for 90 points. He has a career +26 rating, while serving just 20 minutes in penalties.

"Jack is a responsible 200-foot player that can play both center and right wing." stated Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He has been a great penalty killer for the 67's throughout his OHL career. Jack plays with good pace and he can contribute offensively. His OHL experience will be valuable in our dressing room."

Dever will fill the open overage spot after Andrew Kuzma was claimed off waivers by the Erie Otters.

