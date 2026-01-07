Jack Dever Claimed by Kingston Frontenacs

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's announced that overage forward Jack Dever has been claimed by the Kingston Frontenacs as part of the OHL's waiver protocol.

"The 67's would like to thank Jack for his efforts on the ice, contributions in the community, and for being a proud ambassador of our organization," said 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "We are grateful for the opportunity to watch Jack grow over the past four and a half seasons, and wish him all the best in his next chapter with the Kingston Frontenacs."

Dever, 20, was selected 68th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. The Belleville, Ontario native suited up in 199 games over the past four and a half seasons with the Barber Poles, recording 26 goals and 64 assists for a total of 90 points.







