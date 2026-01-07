Otters Acquire Defenseman Blake Gowan from Peterborough Petes, Picks for Frazer and Hammond

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - In what has been a chaotic deadline around the OHL, another move has been made by the Erie Otters with eyes toward and exciting future.

Today General Manager Dave Brown announced that the Otters have acquired defenseman Blake Gowan from the Peterborough Petes alongside a 2028 2nd round pick (NB), 2028 3rd round pick (BFD) and a 2027 fifth round pick (OTT) in exchange for forward Brett Hammond and defenseman Garrett Frazer.

Hammond was selected by the Otters first overall in the 2023 OHL U18 Draft. In 149 games for Erie, he picked up 31 points (17G+14A) and was the longest-tenured player on the team.

The Ottawa native was known for his combination of size and skill and for the first time in his career, wore an 'A' as an alternate captain.

Frazer was signed by Erie in January 2025 as a free agent. A commit to Northeastern University, the Haymarket, VA native also wore an 'A' for the first time in his OHL career. In 71 career games with the Otters, Frazer picked up 17 points (3G+14A).

Known for his rugged style of play and leadership qualities, Frazer was beloved in the Flagship City.

Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on the impact Hammond and Frazer had during their time with the Otters organization.

"Firstly, we wish to thank Brett and Garrett for their passion and commitment to the Otters and the Erie community," Grieve said. "Both of them have been great leaders for our group and have always worn their hearts on their sleeves on the ice. These types of trades aren't easy, and we wish them the utmost success in Peterborough and beyond in their careers."

In return for these two veterans, Erie receives three draft picks that will help to boost an already strong draft cabinet as well as defenseman Blake Gowan, who will slide into the Otters lineup on day one.

Gowan is a native of Kingston, ON who in 36 games with the Petes picked up eight assists and was a +2. The 17-year-old, 6'1 left-shot defenseman was a former second-round pick of the Petes in 2024 and should provide stability to young Otters blueline.

Grieve spoke on the trade and what Gowan brings to the Otters lineup.

"We are very excited to welcome Blake and the Gowen family to Erie," Grieve said. "Blake is a young, highly-regarded defenseman who we envision to be a key part of our young core as we continue to build with the group."

The Erie Otters thank Brett Hammond and Garrett Frazer for their contributions to the Otters organization and wish them the best in Peterborough.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Blake Gowan to the Flagship City and look forward to what he'll bring to the team throughout the rest of the season and beyond.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.