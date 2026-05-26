Erie Otters Welcome Tyler Travis as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Published on May 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters continue to be at the forefront of player experience and development within the OHL, and another addition has been made to the hockey operations department to solidify their position.

General Manager Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve announced today that Tyler Travis has been brought on to be the club's Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Travis, a native of Erie, currently works at Mercyhurst University as the Director of Strength and Conditioning for all of their varsity sports. He is no stranger to the Otters organization, having assisted in the strength and conditioning department at training camps over the last number of years.

Travis brings over 15 years of experience training professional, college, high school and youth athletes. Previous to his time at Mercyhurst, he worked with the Erie Bayhawks, USA Hockey National Player Development summer camps and 3Ice.

Last season, Travis was invited to assist with performance testing at New York Rangers training camp.

Travis is active in the Erie community as the Director and Business Developer at Erie Sports Now Fitness & Performance Center by providing programming, coaching and sports performance clinics for all ages and training skills, onsite and remotely.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University, the Behrend College, and then went on to earn his Master's degree in Exercise Physiology from Minnesota State University at Mankato.

Grieve spoke on what adding someone with the wealth of knowledge Travis possesses to the Otters organization means.

"We are excited to welcome Tyler Travis to the Erie Otters organization as our Strength and Conditioning Coach," Grieve said. "Tyler brings a wealth of knowledge and a vast experience working at the NCAA Division I, USA Hockey, NHL and NBA G League level. Tyler possesses a passion for athlete development and a commitment to helping our players maximize their performance both on and off the ice."

He also spoke on what this addition means to the Otters as they continue to push the envelope when it comes to player development within the OHL.

"Organizationally, it is paramount for the Erie Otters to continue to be at the forefront of the Ontario Hockey League in terms of player development and player resources," Grieve said. "Tyler is a valuable addition to the Otters."

Travis spoke about his excitement about working with the Otters and what is able to bring to the player development side of the organization.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited to join the Erie Otters organization," Travis said. "The Otters have a long-standing reputation for developing high-level players and building a culture centered around professionalism, accountability and growth. I'm excited to contribute to an environment that prioritizes athlete readiness, sustainability and high-performance as these players pursue the next level of hockey. Transformational coaching and long-term athlete development have always been central to the environments I've been apart of, with an emphasis on enhancing each athlete's physical potential through scientifically supported training methods that protect, develop and educate for success both on and off the ice. I look forward to working alongside the coaching staff to support the continued development of these players throughout their junior hockey journey."

The Erie Otters continue to be one of the top clubs for player development in the OHL and are committed to setting the bar when it comes to player development and experience. The addition of Tyler Travis allows the club to continue moving in this direction and the Otters are thrilled to welcome him to the organization and look forward to what he will bring to the team.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

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