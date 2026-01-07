The Road Ahead: January 7th - 11th
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The Brantford Bulldogs (25-7-4-1) are coming off an eventful week where the team closed out 2025 with a 5-2 win over the Erie Otters.
With the New Year now well underway, the Bulldogs have three crucial games this week, with a chance to take back the OHL's #1 seed.
Game #1: Wednesday, January 7th vs Niagara IceDogs
The Bulldogs kick off their week with a Wednesday night tilt against the Niagara IceDogs (18-15-3-1). Brantford leads the season series 2-0.
Storyline to watch:
The Bulldogs are back at the TD Civic Centre for the first time in 2026, with a chance to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking loss to Guelph last week.
Brantford has won both matchups so far in this year's edition of the "Canine Cup", scoring 12 goals in their two victories, including a 5-0 victory in November.
Marek Vanacker earned a hat-trick in that November victory, and the Bulldogs will need another strong performance if they want to earn another win over the IceDogs.
Game #2: Friday, January 9th @ London Knights
The Bulldogs continue their week with a trip out west, beginning with a tilt against the London Knights (22-14-3-0). Brantford leads the season series 1-0.
Storyline to watch:
In the first and only matchup between these two teams this season, the Bulldogs earned a 2-0 victory back in December.
Led by David Egorov's shutout, Brantford was able to take the win over the Knights, their first win over London since 2018.
The Bulldogs have a chance to sweep the season series with another victory on Friday, this time in London's own barn.
Game #3: Sunday, January 11th @ Windsor Spitfires
The Bulldogs close out their western road trip with a trip down to Windsor to take on the Spitfires (26-8-3-1). The Spitfires lead the season series 1-0.
