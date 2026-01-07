The Road Ahead: January 7th - 11th

Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (25-7-4-1) are coming off an eventful week where the team closed out 2025 with a 5-2 win over the Erie Otters.

With the New Year now well underway, the Bulldogs have three crucial games this week, with a chance to take back the OHL's #1 seed.

Game #1: Wednesday, January 7th vs Niagara IceDogs

The Bulldogs kick off their week with a Wednesday night tilt against the Niagara IceDogs (18-15-3-1). Brantford leads the season series 2-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs are back at the TD Civic Centre for the first time in 2026, with a chance to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking loss to Guelph last week.

Brantford has won both matchups so far in this year's edition of the "Canine Cup", scoring 12 goals in their two victories, including a 5-0 victory in November.

Marek Vanacker earned a hat-trick in that November victory, and the Bulldogs will need another strong performance if they want to earn another win over the IceDogs.

Game #2: Friday, January 9th @ London Knights

The Bulldogs continue their week with a trip out west, beginning with a tilt against the London Knights (22-14-3-0). Brantford leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

In the first and only matchup between these two teams this season, the Bulldogs earned a 2-0 victory back in December.

Led by David Egorov's shutout, Brantford was able to take the win over the Knights, their first win over London since 2018.

The Bulldogs have a chance to sweep the season series with another victory on Friday, this time in London's own barn.

Game #3: Sunday, January 11th @ Windsor Spitfires

The Bulldogs close out their western road trip with a trip down to Windsor to take on the Spitfires (26-8-3-1). The Spitfires lead the season series 1-0.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.