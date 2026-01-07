Generals Acquire Forward Matthew Wang
Published on January 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired over age forward Matthew Wang from the Flint Firebirds.
Wang, a London, On. native has played 10 games for the Firebirds this season, collecting seven points, including three goals.
The newest Oshawa General is playing in his third OHL season, having played 139 games in the league, notching 46 points with 22 goals.
Going the other way in the deal, the Generals are sending their fifth-round pick in the 2029 OHL draft to Flint.
The Oshawa Generals are back in action at the TCC this Sunday when they take on the Barrie Colts.
