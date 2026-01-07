Steelheads Complete Deal with Spitfires

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Windsor Spitfires. The Steelheads have sent defenceman Jakub Fibigr, in exchange for Carter Hicks, a 2nd round pick in 2026 (WSR), a 3rd round pick in 2029 (WSR) and a 6th round pick in 2029 (WSR).

Fibigr was selected by the Steelheads in the first round (16th overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft. Over three seasons with the Steelheads, the Unicov, Czechia native appeared in 146 regular season games, recording 100 points (18 goals, 82 assists) and played in 11 playoff games, recording 6 assists. Fibigr was named to the leadership group wearing an "A" this season.

During his time with the Steelheads, Fibigr was selected in the seventh round (202nd overall) by the Seattle Kraken at the 2024 NHL Draft. Additionally, he has represented his home country of Czechia twice at the IIHF World Juniors, winning a bronze medal in 2025 and a silver medal in 2026 as an assistant captain.

Newly acquired defenceman Carter Hicks was selected in the second round (24th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection by the Windsor Spitfires. The 6-1 blueliner from London, Ontario has appeared in 88 games over two seasons, recording 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists).

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented on the latest trade. "We would like to thank Jakub and his family for taking the leap of faith coming to a new country at the age of 17. Jakub has been a great Steelhead both on and off the ice. He will always be a Steelhead."







