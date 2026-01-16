OHL Announces Rescheduled Game in Brampton
Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced a rescheduled date for a regular season game previously postponed due to inclement weather.
In a game rescheduled from December 31st, the Brampton Steelheads will now play host to the Owen Sound Attack on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00am at the CAA Centre.
Further information regarding tickets will be provided at a later date.
