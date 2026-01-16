Fronts Looking to Get Back on Track against the Steelheads Tonight

Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The black and gold are back on home ice tonight. After two weeks away from Slush Puppie Place, the Kingston Frontenacs return to Kingston to host the Brampton Steelheads at 7:05 PM, looking to kick off their home stand with a strong response in front of the Fronts family.

Kingston wrapped up a three-game road swing that featured both highs and lessons learned. The trip opened in emphatic fashion with a dominant 6-1 victory over the Saginaw Spirit, showcasing the Frontenacs at their best. From there, the club ran into tough outings in Flint and Sarnia, falling 4-1 and 3-1 respectively. Now back on familiar ice, Kingston will aim to rediscover that early-trip form and get back in the win column.

Tonight's matchup also marks just the second meeting of the season between the Frontenacs and Steelheads. The first encounter went Kingston's way in convincing fashion, a 5-1 win that demonstrated the gap between the two clubs when the black and gold are playing their game. Brampton enters tonight sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, nine points back of Kingston, and will be hungry to make up ground as the playoff picture continues to take shape.

There's added intrigue for the home crowd as well, as several new faces will officially be introduced to Kingston fans. Jack Dever and Alex Misiak are set to make their home debuts after being acquired around the OHL trade deadline, adding fresh energy and depth to the lineup since the Frontenacs were last at home. Their presence will be a key storyline to watch as the team continues to build chemistry down the stretch.

With the comfort of home, a familiar opponent, and renewed energy after time on the road, the stage is set for the Frontenacs to make a statement tonight. Puck drop goes at 7:05PM in Kingston as the black and gold look to get back on track and give the home crowd plenty to cheer about.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jack Dever (#18)

After being acquired off waivers before the 2025/26 Trade deadline, Jack Dever suited up in two games for the Frontenacs last weekend on the road, but now is set to make his debut at Slush Puppie Place on Friday night. After a full week of practice with the team, watch for Dever to make an impact when he steps onto the ice at Slush Puppie Place for the first time as a Frontenac.

Brampton - Nathan Amidovski (#26)

Continuing the theme of former 67's on a different team, Nathan Amidovski was acquired by the Brampton Steelheads last week in exchange for a plethora of picks. Similar to Dever, Amidovski is still looking for his first point with the new team. He will be poised to do that Friday night against the Frontenacs.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

